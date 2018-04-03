Police investigate cancelled Eastbourne boxing match

Eastbourne Police have launched an investigation into alleged financial irregularities relating to a cancelled boxing match in Eastbourne over the Easter weekend.

The Brawl on Sea, a white collar boxing event to raise cash for the MS Society, was due to take place on Eastbourne Pier on Saturday night (March 31).

But the event was cancelled by the organiser, which is not associated with the pier, and Sussex Police said it received a number of reports on Saturday of alleged financial irregularities relating to the cancelled boxing match.

“We are making enquiries,” said the police spokesperson.

“There have been no arrests at this stage.”