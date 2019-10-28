Police incident near Eastbourne theatre

Police are currently attending an incident outside the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne.

Officers were sent to the reported collision in Carlisle Road at about 4pm.

Police are investigating

A number of police cars and an ambulance are on scene along the road, also near the Towner Art Gallery.

The road is said to be partially closed and officers are directing traffic.

One Twitter user wrote, “Heavy police presence in Eastbourne outside Congress Theatre. Looks like road is closed Carlisle Road.”

Sussex Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for further information.