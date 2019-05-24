Police incident at Eastbourne Railway Station

Police cars seen at Eastbourne Railway Station last night (Thursday) were responding to reports of a ‘disturbance’ on a platform, Sussex Police has revealed.
Up to six police vehicle were reportedly seen outside the station between 9.15 and 10.15pm.
Providing information on the incident, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “We received reports of a disturbance on one of the train platforms at around 9.15pm.
“It turned out to be a mental health episode with a person running around screaming on the platform.”
British Transport Police has also been approached for comment.