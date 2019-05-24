Police incident at Eastbourne Railway Station

Police cars seen at Eastbourne Railway Station last night (Thursday) were responding to reports of a ‘disturbance’ on a platform, Sussex Police has revealed.

Up to six police vehicle were reportedly seen outside the station between 9.15 and 10.15pm.

Eastbourne Railway Station. Photo by Mark Dimmock

Providing information on the incident, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “We received reports of a disturbance on one of the train platforms at around 9.15pm.

“It turned out to be a mental health episode with a person running around screaming on the platform.”

British Transport Police has also been approached for comment.