Police identify woman pulled from the sea in Eastbourne

Police have identified the body of a woman who was pulled from the sea in Eastbourne on Monday (August 12).

Emergency services, including lifeguards, the air ambulance, and police, rushed to the scene off Royal Parade at around 3.30pm that afternoon.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and lifeguards, she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Sussex Police say she was 81-year-old Beryl Edgington, who lived locally.

A spokesperson for the force said her death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the Coroner’s Officer.

Next of kin have been informed.

