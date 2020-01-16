Police identify woman found dead on Eastbourne beach

Police say the body of a woman found on an Eastbourne beach has been identified.

An appeal was launched to help find out who the woman was after she was found dead on the shore near The Beach Deck restaurant on Tuesday (January 14).

But Sussex Police has today (Thursday) confirmed officers have since identified her.

However, enquiries are ongoing to find next of kin and so police say her identification will not be released to the public yet.

The woman’s body was discovered on the beach at about 7.47am by a dog walker.

Body found on Eastbourne beach