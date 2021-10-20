Police hunt for missing Eastbourne teen

Max, 17, was last seen on Friday, October 15, according to police.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said Max is known to travel across Sussex using the rail network.

The spokesperson added, “Max is described as slim, 5’9” with shaved hair on the sides and canerows (braided hair) on top, and brown eyes.

Max from Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211020-120302001

“He was last known to be wearing a navy blue tracksuit and carrying a black pouch bag.”