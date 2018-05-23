Police hunt for missing Brighton teen

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old from Brighton.

Jacques Jugnarain was last seen on Sunday (May 20) by his mum when he said he was going to see a friend.

He was in contact throughout Monday but has not been seen or heard from since.

It is believed he might be with Felix Wheeler and is thought they are still in the Brighton area.

Jacques is slim, 5’ 5” with short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark grey Ellesse tracksuit and dark blue Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1416 of 22/05.