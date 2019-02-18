Police helicopter spots people dangling legs off fenced off section of Beachy Head

The police air service is warning people to stay away from the cliff edge after its helicopter spotted a person dangling their legs off Beachy Head.

National Police Air Service (NPAS) Redhill shared the shocking photo on its social media account showing a group of people dangerously close to the edge at a fenced off section of the cliff.

It said this morning, “We were having a lovely day at Beachy Head yesterday (February 17) until we saw this!

“PLEASE don’t sit on the edge of the cliff top it is incredibly dangerous. You don’t know what you are sitting over. These people were in a fenced off section of cliff top!”

Back in October, the cliff top was fenced off at certain spots amid fears of a cliff fall.

Just last summer there were several major cliff falls along the coast – at Birling Gap, Seaford Head, and Beachy Head.

People had to run for their lives after the Birling Gap fall, which saw tonnes of chalk crumbling onto the beach below. The beach was closed for some time after the incident.

The Coastguard has repeatedly warned members of the public not to risk their lives for a selfie, but people are often seen getting extremely close to the edge despite such warnings.

If you see anyone in danger at the cliffs call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.