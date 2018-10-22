Police helicopter searching over Eastbourne

The Sussex Police helicopter was seen hovering over the Eastbourne area yesterday (October 21).

Residents reported seeing the aircraft flying low over the Shinewater area at around 7pm on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said a search was carried out following concerns for a paraglider in the area.

They said there was no trace and units stood down.

Meanwhile, Hastings and Bexhill Coastguard were tasked following a report of a paraglider in difficulty in the Normans Bay area yesterday (Sunday).

The Coastguard said, together with Sussex Police and the police helicopter from Redhill, teams carried out a shoreline search.

A spokesperson said, “With nothing found untoward we were stood down and returned to station.”

