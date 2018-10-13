Police helicopter called to Eastbourne in hunt for man

A police helicopter battled strong winds as it scoured the Eastbourne area in a hunt for a missing person.

The National Police Air Service Helicopter joined officers from Sussex Police yesterday evening as they searched the town for a missing elderly man.

A spokesman for the service said it was battling against 50 knot winds to get to the south coast but added ‘the trip was well worth it’.

After a thorough search of the town and with help from a local scout leader the force said it was to find the man safe and well.