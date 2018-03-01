Police fears over missing homeless woman in Eastbourne

Concern is growing for a missing homeless woman in Eastbourne.

Kunsamon Naitsri has been sleeping in a tent on Eastbourne beach since January and staff from various agencies have been checking on her.

She was seen during January and early February but has not now been seen since February 15. It doesn’t appear she has been in the tent and didn’t attend a meeting at the council offices on February 26.

DC Stu Black said, “Kunsamon is Asian, 5’ 1”, 51 with dark hair tied in a ponytail. She has no connections to Eastbourne and only came to the town in January.

“Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 372 of 27/1 or immediately on 999 if she needs help.”