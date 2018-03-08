Police fears grow over missing Eastbourne teen

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of an Eastbourne teenager who has been missing from home since Saturday (March 3).

Fifteen-year-old Chloe Stevenson, also known as Woodall, was last seen there at midday on Saturday.

She failed to return as expected at 9pm and apart from a possible sighting in St Leonards-on-Sea on Monday (March 5) she has not been seen since.

She is described as white, 5’5” and slim, with bleach blonde short hair. She has a tattoo on her left arm, one on her left foot and one on her chest.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, blue Airmax trainers with a hole on the right big toe, a maroon top with a pattern on front and a black bomber jacket with brown fur around the neckline.

Anyone seeing Chloe or knowing where she might be is urged to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1195 of 03/03.

In an emergency, or if Chloe is thought to be in danger, please dial 999 immediately and ask for police.