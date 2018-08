Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of missing man who was last seen in Eastbourne.

Fifty five year-old Gavin Hesletine is from Bedfordshire but was last seen at The Riviera Hotel on Friday (August 3).

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins, of stocky build and bald. Gavin’s clothing is unknown but he does have a Chelsea FC tattoo on his right arm, say police.

If you see Gavin call 999 immediately.

To report any previous sightings call 101 or go online reporting reference 1360 of 09/08.