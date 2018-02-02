Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Eastbourne woman who may be on beach

Police are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of a missing woman from Eastbourne.

Officers say Ann Seldon, 51, was last seen at her friend’s house in Hailsham on Wednesday evening (January 31).

She is described by police as white, 5ft 6ins, of ‘stocky’ build, with short straight blonde hair and wears glasses. Ann was last seen wearing a red Berghaus anorak-style raincoat, trainers, jeans, a long multi-coloured scarf and carrying a large blue handbag.

PC Luke Stanwick of the Missing Persons team said, “We are led to believe that Ann may be around the coastal areas in either Eastbourne, Brighton or Worthing.

“We are appealing for anyone on a beach walk or in this area to keep a vigilant look-out for Ann and report any information to us immediately.”

Please report any information online or call 101 quoting reference 300 of 01/02. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.