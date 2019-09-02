Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Eastbourne woman last seen leaving hospital

Sussex Police says officers are extremely concerned for a missing woman from Eastbourne

Jade Mort, 26, was reportedly last seen leaving Eastbourne District General Hospital around 11.20am on Monday (September 2).

She is white, 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with dark brown short cropped hair and tattoos on her hands and neck.

Jade was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue skinny jeans torn at the knees and black trainers.

It is believed Jade may have travelled to Croydon, police said.

If you see her call 999 immediately.