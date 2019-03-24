Police extremely concerned for missing Eastbourne man

Sussex Police are extremely concerned for missing Eastbourne man Brian Fitter.

Brian, 78, was last seen at his Eastbourne home around 11am on Sunday (March 24), police said.

He is white, 5ft 7in, of slim build and was last seen wearing a navy blazer with gold buttons, black trousers, black jumper and black shoes.

Police said Brian has dementia and could be easily confused by his surroundings. He has access to a bus pass and could be travelling on public transport.

If anyone sees Brian dial 999 immediately. If you have information on where he might be or think you have seen him since the last sighting please dial 101 or report online quoting 532 of 24/03.