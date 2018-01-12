Police ‘extremely concerned’ after Eastbourne visitor vanishes

Police say they are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of missing man who had been visiting Eastbourne.

Daniel Holland, 30, was on a short break to Eastbourne and, according to police, was last seen in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Originally from Margate, Kent, he is described as white, 6ft, of slight build and with short light brown hair. Sussex Police say Daniel was last seen wearing a white shirt, black denim jeans, a dark coloured jacket, dark brown shoes and a flat cap.

Shannon Marchesani from the Missing Persons Team said, “Daniel does not live in Sussex and therefore may know very little about the area.

“If you see a man matching his description please call 999 immediately.”

If you have any information or have seen Daniel please call 999 immediately quoting reference 177 of 12/01.