Police ‘extremely concerned’ about missing Eastbourne man

Police are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of missing Eastbourne man Paul Punyer.

Paul, 52, had been staying with a family member in Langney and was last seen at 9am on Wednesday (June 6).

He had a shift at work at 2pm that day which he did not show up for.

PC Luke Stanwick said, “We are very concerned for Paul’s wellbeing and are appealing for the public to keep a look out for him.

“He is white, 5’ 9”, short black hair and was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper with a red pattern and light blue jeans.”

If anyone sees Paul please call Sussex Police immediately on 999.

If you have any information on where Paul could be please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1447 of 06/06.