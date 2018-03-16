Police donate £500 to Eastbourne Rugby Club’s mini teams

Sussex Police has donated £500 to Eastbourne Rugby Club to help buy new training equipment for its under-8 and under-9 mini teams.

Local prevention youth officer PC Rachel Bourne secured the grant from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF) which is made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

PC Bourne said, “I’m really happy to have been able to help the club fund vital training equipment for its young players.

“I’ve been able to see at first-hand the all-inclusive environment created for players of all ages by the volunteer coaches to help instil discipline, respect and teamwork while enjoying the sport.”

Steven Snell, director and vice-chairman of Eastbourne Rugby Club, said, “We’re extremely grateful to Sussex Police for this donation.

“It will enable us to encourage more young players to get involved in rugby and to channel their energies constructively.”