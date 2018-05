Some 200 cannabis plants have been discovered by Eastbourne police.

Following the seizure of the plants in a semi-detached house in Queen’s Crescent, Eastbourne, on Sunday May 6, a 27-year-old man has appeared before Brighton magistrates charged with producing a Class B controlled drug.

Ferdilent Toska, unemployed, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and is now due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday June 5.