Police continue investigation into Eastbourne stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Eastbourne.

A 30-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his abdomen at the junction of Bourne Street and Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday (22 July).

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Sussex Police say five people in a flat at Cavendish Place, with whom he had been earlier and who are known to him, were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They were two men, aged 19 and 22, and three women, aged 18, 27 and 33.

All five have been released on bail until August 19.

Police say enquiries into the incident, believed to have occurred within the flat, are continuing.

Five arrested after Eastbourne stabbing