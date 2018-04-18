Police Constable speaks out after drone flies over distressed woman at Beachy Head

A police constable has spoken of his disappointment after a drone flew over while he was trying to talk to a distressed woman at Beachy Head.

Special Constable Pete Jennings said he and another constable successfully talked the woman away from the cliff edge last night (Tuesday).

But he said it was ‘very disappointing’ that someone flew a drone overhead while they were trying to engage with her.

SC Jennings said on Twitter, “SC Bates and I have successfully talked a female away from the edge of Beachy Head along with the help of Coastguard Team and @BHChaplaincy tonight.

“Very disappointing that someone felt the need to fly a drone over whilst we were trying to engage with her. #NotCool.”

Reacting, members of the public praised the constable but raised concerns over the use of the drone.

One photographer responded on Twitter, “Unbelievable there is time and a place for drones and press photography and this is not it. I hope they are located and their drone thrown off Beachy Head and they are prosecuted.”

Another said, “Good work all of you. Wish people would have respect. I stay away from stuff like that but it’s people like that who give us a bad name.”

And a member of the public wrote, “Top patience and perseverance ensured a safe outcome, leading to the right help being offered, regardless of the irresponsible act by someone who saw it fit to infringe upon someone in need of help.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.