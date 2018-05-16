Police concerned for safety of man missing in Eastbourne

Police are concerned for the safety of a man missing in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police say Mark Maggott, from Tooting, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police and located at a hotel in Eastbourne.

This morning (Wednesday) the 63-year-old reportedly presented himself at the Eastbourne District General Hospital at around 11am before telling staff he was depressed and disappearing once more.

He is described by police as an Indian man, 5ft 4ins, of stocky build, with short straight black hair and brown eyes.

Mark was last seen wearing black trousers, a black top and black trainers. He was carrying a black rucksack.

Sergeant Lynda Lynch, of the Eastbourne missing persons team, said, “Michael was seen at the hospital in King’s Drive, Eastbourne, shortly before 11am.

“We’re concerned that he is in a vulnerable state and may seek to harm himself.”

Anyone seeing Mark or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 497 of 16/05.

If he is believed to be in immediate danger, call 999 immediately and ask for police.