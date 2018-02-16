Police concerned for missing man who could be sleeping rough in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for information about a man who could be sleeping rough in the Eastbourne area.

Officers need the public’s help to find 66-year-old Anthony Green who has been reported missing from Ynysddu, Wales.

It is thought he may be in Eastbourne, and could be seen walking along the seafront.

Anthony, who is also known as Anthony West, is described as 5ft 4ins in height, of medium build with close shaved hair.

He was last seen in Newport Bus Station at 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 3, and it’s thought he may have been planning to catch the Megabus to London. He hasn’t been since and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anthony is known to have links to Sussex and London and may be in those areas.

If you see Anthony or you any information relating to his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log 1800018856.