Police are concerned for missing Eastbourne teenager Erik Evison.

Erik, 14, was last seen at his home in Eastbourne around 3pm on Wednesday (May 29).

He is described as black, 5’ 8”, slim and with short cropped black hair. Erik will often wear a matching tracksuit and carry a small man bag, say police.

The teenager has links to Brighton and Eastbourne.

If you see Erik or have information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1285 of 29/05.