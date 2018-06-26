Police concern over missing Eastbourne woman

Police are searching for a 39-year-old Eastbourne woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Patsy Stock had most recently been staying in the town, but also has links to St Leonards, Hastings, Bexhill and Surrey – say Eastbourne Police.

She was reported missing by a relative who has regular contact with her, but who has not heard from her since June 13.

Patsy is described by police as white, about 5’9”, of slim build, with fair coloured hair.

Anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 773 of 23/06.