Officers were a called to a collision involving a van in Eastbourne last night (Friday, April 6).

The incident took place in Staveley Road at the junction with Buxton Road at around 11.05pm.

According to police, a van had collided with a wall.

A staff member at Alma Lodge Care Home in Staveley Road confirmed that staff on duty at the time attempted to assist the casualties.

Police said an ambulance was called but that no one was taken to hospital.