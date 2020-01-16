Police bosses demand more tasers for Sussex officers

Sussex Police bosses are set to apply for government funding to equip more frontline officers with tasers.

The Home Office announced this week (January 13) that a £10m ring-fenced fund will be made available to better protect officers and has invited police and crime commissioners to apply for the money.

Police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne has confirmed she will be working with chief constable Giles York to submit a bid for Sussex.

Mrs Bourne said, “I am pleased the government is making this fund available so we can better protect those who put themselves at risk to keep us all safe.

“Ultimately the decision to give tasers to officers is an operational one for the chief constable to make but I have been assured they will continue to be made available for Sussex Police officers who want to carry one.”

Announcing the taser funding boost, Home Secretary Priti Patel said, “Our brave police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and I am committed to giving them the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Carrying a taser is just one of a number of tactical options available to police officers when dealing with an incident where there is potential for conflict.”

Sussex Police said they will ensure the appropriate training is in place and that any usage is proportionate, lawful and accountable.

Superintendent Howard Hodges said, “A taser is a very useful tool for police but is not without its challenges, especially when dealing with vulnerable members of society.

“We have taken a great deal of time and effort to try and get the use of tasers right; our training for staff is some of the most comprehensive in the country but we are not complacent.

“Each incident where a taser is drawn or used is reviewed by a senior officer so that lessons may be learned and we monitor any developing trends in taser usage.”

