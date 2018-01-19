Police believe missing Eastbourne teenager has been seen with this man

Police would like to speak to this man as they believe he might be able to help them find missing Eastbourne teenager Yasmin Price.

He has links with the centre of Brighton, police say.

Detective Inspector Julie Wakeford said: “We are becoming very concerned for the safety of Yasmin and the man pictured could be someone who has key information about where she may be.

“He is not wanted for any criminal offence in relation to Yasmin going missing, we just want to speak to him.

“We believe the two have been seen together on Wednesday (January 17) in Queens Road and St Nicholas Gardens, Brighton.

“We are very keen to speak to the man to see if he can assist with enquiries. We would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen either Yasmin or the man in the photo or who may know him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Yasmin, 15, went missing on Saturday (January 13) from her home in Harold Drive, Eastbourne, at 5.30pm.

Yasmin is white, 4ft 5ins tall with long mousy blonde hair in pony tail. She was last seen wearing a grey hoody, puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

If you see the man pictured please ask him to make contact with the police.

If you see Yasmin please call 999.