Police at scene of incident in Willingdon

Police are at the scene of an incident in Willingdon this morning (Thursday).

Officers are covering Tesco Express in Freshwater Square after witnesses say there was a ‘cash machine raid’.

The witness said, “Cash Machine Raid at Fresh Water Square Willingdon, people injured, police everywhere!”

Another witness told the Herald it involved a man who had been taking the money to the machine.

The Herald is awaiting information from Sussex Police. More information will be available on this website when we receive it.