Police ask for help to identify woman found dead on Eastbourne beach

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead on Eastbourne beach.

Officers say the woman’s body was discovered at 7.47am on Tuesday (January 14) in the groyne area directly in front of the Beach Deck Restaurant, Royal Parade, near Treasure Island.

Sussex Police and HM Coastguard attended, and no suspicious circumstances were identified. It remains unclear how this lady came to be in the water, said police.

The woman is thought to be aged 60-70, approximately 5’ tall, petite and with short white hair.

She was wearing dark grey Mountain Warehouse hike trousers in a size 6, brown fleece-like under trousers, a beige vest top, a yellow vest top with three little patterns on each side below the strap, and a beige H&M long-sleeved vest.

She also had a thin Under Armour black, long-sleeved hooded top, a grey Columbia fleece and a dark blue Mountain Warehouse jacket over them all.

A purple and grey Merrel walking shoe in a size 6 was found nearby, which may also be linked to her.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the woman is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 154 of 14/01.