Police are hunting for missing Eastbourne teenager

Police said Leah was last seen at Hampden Park Railway Station boarding a train to London at 9.38am on Thursday, November 11 – although they believe she may now be in Brighton.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Leah is 5’ 6”, slim, with shoulder-length brown hair with purple streaks.

“She was last seen wheeling a dark coloured suitcase and carrying a black holdall bag.”

Leah was last seen at Hampden Park Railway Station on Thursday, November 11. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211115-110843001