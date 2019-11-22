Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision in Eastbourne’s Lottbridge Drove

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 45-year-old Eastbourne woman pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision yesterday.

The woman and a Volkswagen camper van were in collision in the car park at Tesco’s store in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, at around 2.45pm yesterday (Thursday, November 21), police said.

Police officers at the scene

SEE MORE: Woman seriously injured in collision at Lottbridge Drove

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, confirmed police.

No one else was injured.

The vehicle was driven by a 58-year-old man from Eastbourne, according to police.

Police officers at the scene

A spokesman said: “Anyone who saw what happened or who may have mobile phone or dash-cam images that could assist officers investigating the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Bilbrook.”

SEE MORE: Thousands of trees to be cut down across Eastbourne

Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from November 6 - 13

Eastbourne school evacuated after small fire