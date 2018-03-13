Police appeal for missing teenage girl from Eastbourne

Police have raised concerns for a missing teenager from Eastbourne.

Ella Sears 17, was last seen at midday on Saturday (March 10) in Eastbourne but it is thought she may have travelled to the Brighton area.

Have you seen Ella?

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with dark shoulder-length hair and a nose piercing.

Ella was reportedly last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, black jeans, a black and white scarf and carrying a black rucksack.

If anyone has any information on Ella they can report it online or call 101 quoting reference 1027 of 11/03.