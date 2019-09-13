Police appeal for missing teenage boy from Eastbourne

Officers are searching for a missing Eastbourne teenage boy.

Police said Saho Singhateh, 14, left his home in the early hours of Wednesday (September 11).

He is 5ft 10ins of athletic build and with dark brown afro hair. Saho was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a white stripe down the side.

Saho has links to Eastbourne and Hastings and may be travelling on public transport.

If you see Saho or have information on his whereabouts report to police online or call 101 quoting 180 of 11/09.