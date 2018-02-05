Police appeal for missing Eastbourne woman

A woman missing from Eastbourne may be in London, have travelled to Doncaster or could still be in the area.

Police say Kirsty Glendinning, 33, has not been seen since around lunchtime on Friday (February 2) when she took a train to London.

She was expected back on Saturday, but has not returned, although she is said to have made contact via social media on Sunday.

Kirsty is described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with long red hair. She may be wearing a dark leather jacket, with a checked dress, black leggings and boots. She often wears hooped earrings.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 33 of 05/02.