Police appeal for missing Australian teen who had been visiting Eastbourne

Police are concerned for a teenager who has gone missing in Eastbourne.

Officers say Jaya Barker, 15, was last seen on Sunday afternoon (January 14) in the Motcombe area.

Jaya, who lives in Australia, had been visiting family and may not know the area that well, said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins, of medium build and with shoulder length brown hair.

Jaya was last wearing a black coat with a hood, black leggings, black Nike trainers and carrying a black shoulder bag with a gold trim.

If you have any information report it online or call 101 quoting 997 of 14/01.