Police appeal for information after more fires in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after firefighters were called out to more incidents in Eastbourne overnight.

Crews attended two fires in the early hours of this morning (Friday, June 21) – a wheelie bin on fire in Allfrey Road, Eastbourne, at 12.15am, followed by a vehicle fire in Hide Hollow, Eastbourne at 12.58am.

Crews attended two fires overnight

Police are investigating both incidents.

They come after crews attended five fires on Wednesday night, which are being investigated by police as arson.

The drama unfolded at 8.53pm when crews attended a fire in the open on Wartling Road. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Shortly after 9pm firefighters attended a fire in the open on Winchelsea Road and again one hose was used to put the blaze out.

A bin was also set alight at 9.54pm close to a church on Seaside.

Just after 11pm firefighters attended Allfrey Road following reports of another bin fire and after returning to the fire station, they were called out again after midnight to a second bin fire in Allfrey Road.

Eastbourne Police tweeted yesterday: “We’re investigating a spate of arsons which occurred in the Allfrey Road area of Eastbourne overnight.

“Did you see what happened, or do you have any information which could assist in our investigation?”

In a statement, the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service warned that arson and deliberate fires were a ‘serious problem’ which endangered lives and diverted valuable resources.

Inspector Rachel Barrow, of Sussex Police’s Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden Prevention Team, said: “What may seem like a harmless or insignificant activity can escalate into something far more serious, and people need to be aware of the consequences of their actions.

“Arson will not be tolerated in our county, and we will deal robustly with anyone caught offending.

“If you suspect anyone is involved in arson, you can call us on 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.”

