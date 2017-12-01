Police appeal after number of garages broken into in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for information after a number of garages were broken into in an Eastbourne road.

The incidents in St Anne’s Road took place between 9am Saturday and 8am Monday (November 25-27).

Anyone who heard or saw anything, or who many have further information can contact Sussex Police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting the reference number 321:27/11

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org