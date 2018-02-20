Police appeal after hit and run in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for further information after a hit and run in Eastbourne this morning (Tuesday).

Officers received reports of a collision between a pedestrian and van at around 9am in Etchingham Road, Langney.

The van drove off and the pedestrian, a man, got into his white van.

An eyewitness said a man was about to get into his van at around 8.50am when he was ‘taken out’ by another vehicle.

She said, “He landed in the road and was in a bad way.

“The driver drove off and the man got into his van and went speeding down the road to follow him.

“It was quite a scene. It could have been a child if it had been 10-15 minutes earlier.”

Police said injuries are unknown.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to report it online here or call 101 quoting reference 229 of 20/02.