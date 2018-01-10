Polegate woman four times the limit convicted after head-on collision in Eastbourne

This was the scene after a woman driving at almost four times the limit collided head-on with another car.

Police say Emma Tingley was driving a black Ford Focus which crashed into the white Toyota Aygo in Willingdon Drove.

Photo provided by Sussex Police

Her vehicle had drifted onto the wrong side of the carriageway prior to the crash at the junction with Sevenoaks Road, said Sussex Police.

A white DAF van was also damaged during the incident, which happened at about 6.18pm November 30.

Sussex Police say Tingley failed a roadside breath test, and was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 134mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The 45-year-old Government employee, of West Close, Polegate, pleaded guilty to the offence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

She was disqualified from driving for 32 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, which requires her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £85 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.