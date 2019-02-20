Polegate road closure extended

A road closure in Polegate has been extended by five days after it emerged more work was required.

Farmlands Way closed on Saturday (February 16) between Wannock Road and Broad Road for road reconstruction work and was due to reopen on Sunday (February 24).

However, East Sussex Highways has announced it will now need more time to complete the work and will need to keep the road closed until Friday, March 1.

When highways crews dug up the road due to be worked on, they discovered an adjacent section of road was in a worse condition than thought and it too will need to be reconstructed – said an East Sussex Highways spokesman.

The spokesman added, “It’s the nature of this type of work that sometimes unexpected problems arise during the work, and that’s what’s happened here.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience but have no choice but to carry out this extra work, which is essential to ensure the road surface is safe and lasts for a long time without further work being required.

“We will complete the work as soon as we can and would ask residents and motorists to bear with us in the meantime.”

The road is closed 24 hours a day to ensure the safety of workers and the public. A signed diversion route is in place via Wannock Road, Wannock Lane and Broad Road. Access for residents is being maintained via Wannock Road and Broad Road.

More information about current and forthcoming roadworks is available online at www.eastsussexhighways.com