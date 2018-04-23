Polegate High Street to close to traffic for two weekends

Polegate High Street will be closing to traffic for two weekends so that work can take place at the town’s level crossing.

The High Street will be closed from 12.30am on Saturday April 28 to 4am on Monday April 30, and from 12.30am on Saturday May 5 to 4am on Monday May 7.

Stagecoach South East said, “Buses operating service 51,54,54A,56 and 98 will operate via Eastbourne Road from Wannock Road up to Cophall Roundabout for both directions where the service will rejoin normal line of route.

“Would you please be aware that if your operation goes via Dittons Wood then the nearest stops are south of the High St at Wannock Road Rec Ground and North of the High St on Hailsham Road should you require Polegate High Street.

“Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused by this closure. Further updates can be found by following us on Twitter under @StagecoachSE.”