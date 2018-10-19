Polegate collision causes traffic

A road in Polegate is partially blocked following a collision, according to reports.

Two cars were reportedly involved in the collision on the A2270 Eastbourne Road, Northbound, at the A27 Lewes Road near the Horse and Groom Harvester.

The incident is causing congestion to The British Queen Pub.

The A22 at Golden Cross is also partially blocked due to a collision, according to reports.

Two cars were reportedly involved in the collision which took place on the A22 Golden Cross Eastbound between Chalvington Road and Nash Street.

The incident is causing queueing traffic.