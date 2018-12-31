Polegate charity and Seaford good cause benefit from Foresters’ cheque presentation

Court South Sussex of the Ancient Order of Foresters held its annual charity presentation event at the Arlington Arms in Eastbourne.

Every year the group fundraises for its two selected local charities and in 2018 the chief ranger of the Court,

Teresa Marchant, presented the cheques for £500 to Chris Downton representing Cancer with Children Fund and Hannah Scotcher representing the 8th Seaford Rainbows.

The Court also raises funds for the Society’s national charity which is selected by the high chief ranger and is currently Action on Hearing Loss.