Polegate boy launches town’s first ever scarecrow festival

A teenager from Polegate is launching a scarecrow festival to raise funds for two local charities.

Nathan Dunbar, 15, is working to bring the colourful new festival to the town.

Photo by Nathan Dunbar

Nathan hopes to bring the same success to Polegate as seen nearby in Pevensey with their festival, while raising vital funds for You Raise Me Up and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The festival runs between July 14-28 and there is a number of categories to enter into. These include: a group of scarecrows, an under 12s and a ‘just for fun’ section.

Nathans said, “For our scarecrow Festival to be a success we need it to be a true spectacle, so we need as many as possible on the main roads of our town.

“They need to be seen by people driving through. I hope people will come from far and wide to see the Polegate Scarecrow Festival.”

Photo by Nathan Dunbar

Lesley Powell from You Raise Me Up said, “You Raise Me Up is very proud to be part of the first Polegate Scarecrow Festival. It’s a fantastic community event that highlights our wonderful town as well as raising funds for and awareness of local charities.

“Thank you to Nathan and the team for all their hard work. Happy Scarecrow making!”

So far more than 50 scarecrows have been placed around town.

