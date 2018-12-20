Polegate beautifully lit up for Christmas

The people of Polegate enjoyed a festive event in the town centre to celebrate the town’s Christmas light switch on.

The Christmas lights were officially switched on by Polegate Mayor Cllr Angela Snell.

During the event Father Christmas arrived by train, local businesses and charities had stalls including Polegate charity Children with Cancer Fund.

Music was played by the DJs from Hailsham FM and the Polegate and District Miniature Railway provided train rides.

Churches Together sang traditional carols.

Picture by Dan Dunbar.