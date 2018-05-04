Poison warning at Sovereign Harbour

A member of the public is worried that small children and dogs could be harmed by rat poison pellets – and says that one dog has already been poisoned.

The pellets, which are believed to be toxic, have been spotted on the beach at the North Harbour, at the rear of San Diego Way.

Eastbourne Borough Council has been contacted, but the beach at the harbour is private property rather than council-owned.

A council spokesperson said residents have the right to put up signs warning people about the pellets and that the council had offered help with the signs, but it could not take further action.