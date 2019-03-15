Plea to trace owner of ‘very scared’ dog found in Eastbourne

A PCSO is seeking to reunite a ‘very scared’ dog found in Eastbourne with its owner.

The ‘lovely dog’ was found in the vicinity of Eldon Road in Eastbourne by members of the public at 9am this morning, according to PCSO Ania.

She tweeted: “It is very scared and difficult to approach.”

PC Willsher is currently trying to engage with the dog, but it remains frightened, she added.

“Please, retweet and help us find its owner,” she said.

If you are the owner of this dog, or know who is, please contact police.

The lost dog. Photo: PCSO Ania

