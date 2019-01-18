Plastic Free Eastbourne group record music video on the seafront

A new music video highlighting the environmental impact of plastic has just been launched on YouTube.

The song, Journey of Love, was composed by songwriter David Stopp especially for the Plastic Free Eastbourne campaign, which has engaged many groups across town, including Eastbourne Borough Council, in co-ordinated action to eliminate single-use plastics in town by 2020. The campaign is working towards Plastic Free Town status, as defined by Surfers Against Sewage.

The music video itself was created by a local film-making team led by Eastbourne residents Anna Winter and Tom Potter, and features not only David Stopp but also local people engaged in clearing plastic pollution from Eastbourne’s beaches.

The video also includes rare sightings of the infamous Debris Man that roams Eastbourne’s beaches.

It is hoped that the song will become popular and recognised nationally for both the quality of the song and the video. The song is now available on YouTube.

David Stopp, the singer-songwriter himself, said, “It’s truly been a Journey of Love for me with all involved, Andrew Durling, Oliver Sterno, Anna Winter Tom Potter, Jane Wilde and all those who took part in the beach clean, not forgetting the Debris Man himself.”

Oliver Sterno, community leader for the plastic-free Eastbourne campaign, said, “This inspirational video has already created a positive impact in our town.

“Its theme is topical and universal. Everyone can identify with its persuasive story.

“It deals with a frightening unfolding tragedy in a positive, witty and optimistic manner, encouraging the viewer to take personal responsibility and to take action in order to bring about communal change.”

Anna Winter, from the film crew, said, “It has been wonderful being involved with Plastic Free Eastbourne during this project. I have been amazed at how many of Eastbourne’s residents are passionate about cleaning up our beaches and changing their habits for the benefit of our town, and of course, for the world.”

David will perform Journey of Love live at the Enterprise on January 26 at 11am.